East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Short Interest Update

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 1,085.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ERESW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,018. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.