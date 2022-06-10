easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 98.3% in May

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 15,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,017. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.52) to GBX 625 ($7.83) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.83) to GBX 700 ($8.77) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.28) to GBX 800 ($10.03) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.33) to GBX 450 ($5.64) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $695.00.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

