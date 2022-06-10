easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ESYJY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 15,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,017. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.33) to GBX 450 ($5.64) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.52) to GBX 625 ($7.83) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.28) to GBX 800 ($10.03) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.83) to GBX 700 ($8.77) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $695.00.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

