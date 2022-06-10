Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 736.6% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of CEV stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 2,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,988. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

