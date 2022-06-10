Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the May 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EIM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,018. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.0412 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 22,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,567.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig R. Brandon acquired 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,372,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

