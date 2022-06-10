eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen decreased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,093. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. eBay has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,390. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.