Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.
Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.70 million.
