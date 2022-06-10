Echelon Wealth Partners Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$10.78 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$9.54 and a 12 month high of C$16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.