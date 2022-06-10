Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Insider David Simpson Purchases 1,115 Shares

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) insider David Simpson bought 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,519.90 ($3,157.77).

David Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, David Simpson sold 301 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £595.98 ($746.84).

LON EGL traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 219.80 ($2.75). The stock had a trading volume of 288,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,918. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £226.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

