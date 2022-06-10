Ecolab Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $164.71 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $154.31 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,507,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.