EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) PT Raised to €5.70 at Credit Suisse Group

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.13) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

EDPFY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. 15,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $58.64.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

