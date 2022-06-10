Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.03 billion.

Eisai stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Eisai has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $114.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

