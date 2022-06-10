Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.03 billion-$6.03 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

