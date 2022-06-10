Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 3,910.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,536,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EMED stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 546,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,575. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Electromedical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products includes WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

