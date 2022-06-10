Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Cut to Neutral at Moffett Nathanson

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $147.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $141.00. Moffett Nathanson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.84. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

