Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$13.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$15.12.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$260.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.