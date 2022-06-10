Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.15.

EFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

EFN opened at C$13.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$10.99 and a twelve month high of C$15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.63.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$260.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

