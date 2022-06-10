Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.41 Million

Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) will post $676.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.50 million and the highest is $680.31 million. Element Solutions posted sales of $586.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,539,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Element Solutions by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after buying an additional 2,432,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

