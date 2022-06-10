EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Receives $134.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

Several research firms recently commented on EME. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

