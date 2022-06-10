EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,328 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 179,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 96,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

