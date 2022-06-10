Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EMLAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of Empire stock remained flat at $$33.01 on Friday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. Empire has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

