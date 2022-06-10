Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.20.

TSE EMP.A traded up C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 171,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.62. The company has a market cap of C$10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Empire has a 1-year low of C$36.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total transaction of C$510,124.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,996.52. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$359,854.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$65,534.56.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

