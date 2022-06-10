EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of EMX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.12. 67,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,429. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

