Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) to announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.