Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE EHC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 2,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $6,761,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

