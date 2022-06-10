Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $58.33 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 638,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 116,183 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,486,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

