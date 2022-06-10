Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the May 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 32,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,384. Endesa has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

Get Endesa alerts:

ELEZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Endesa from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.19) to €22.60 ($24.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endesa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.