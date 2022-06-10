Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

TSE:ERF opened at C$22.62 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$650.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.4199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

