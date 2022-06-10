ENI (ENI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

ENI (ETR: ENI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.50 ($15.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/26/2022 – ENI was given a new €20.00 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/26/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.50 ($15.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/26/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($18.28) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/13/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($18.28) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/11/2022 – ENI was given a new €15.40 ($16.56) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.90 ($16.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/9/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($20.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($20.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($18.28) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.00 ($15.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €20.00 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($18.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/19/2022 – ENI was given a new €20.00 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ETR ENI traded down €0.44 ($0.47) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €13.96 ($15.01). 32,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a 52-week high of €14.80 ($15.92). The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.75 and its 200-day moving average is €13.22.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

