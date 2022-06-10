ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

XNGSY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 55,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. ENN Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $92.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

