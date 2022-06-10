Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Up 561.2% in May

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, an increase of 561.2% from the May 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 37,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,458. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

