Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

NYSE ETR opened at $116.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.82. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Entergy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 619,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,700,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

