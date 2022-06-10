EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $412.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQBBF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

