EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Shares of EQT opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $108,505,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $5,453,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,768,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

