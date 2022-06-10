Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kingdee International Software Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingdee International Software Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingdee International Software Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGDEY opened at $195.63 on Friday. Kingdee International Software Group has a 52 week low of $163.36 and a 52 week high of $378.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.93.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

