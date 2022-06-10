Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 10th (AOWDF, AVEVF, COGT, EDPFY, EMP.A, FERG, FTTRF, GROUF, HDELY, HWDJF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 10th:

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.79) to GBX 59 ($0.74).

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,750 ($34.46) to GBX 2,725 ($34.15).

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $14.00 to $15.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.13). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from £140 ($175.44) to £114 ($142.86).

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.51) to GBX 270 ($3.38).

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,430 ($17.92) to GBX 1,300 ($16.29).

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €70.00 ($75.27) to €65.00 ($69.89). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($11.53) to GBX 780 ($9.77).

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 228 ($2.86) to GBX 200 ($2.51).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $55.00.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 200 ($2.51).

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €115.00 ($123.66) to €100.00 ($107.53). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$20.50.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €9.80 ($10.54) to €11.20 ($12.04). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 940 ($11.78) to GBX 980 ($12.28).

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 170 to SEK 152. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volution Group (OTC:VLUTF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($6.89).

