Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 9th (ABNB, ACVA, AMZN, ANGI, APP, BKNG, COUR, DUOL, EA, EXPE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 9th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $95.00.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $14.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $185.00 to $170.00.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.50.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $58.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $23.00.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $84.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $133.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $206.00 to $173.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $137.00 to $133.00.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.50 to $4.50.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $4.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $24.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $290.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $138.00 to $105.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $24.00.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $25.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $133.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $6.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $31.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $5.50.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $44.00.

