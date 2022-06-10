Eric A. Koch Purchases 875 Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Stock

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) Director Eric A. Koch purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,943.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,731.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSVB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 2,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.