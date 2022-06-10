Eric J. Loumeau Sells 2,500 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $12,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 481,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.19. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $22,259,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $13,824,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,936,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 36.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 833,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after buying an additional 223,946 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,081,000.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

