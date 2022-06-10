Eric Singer Sells 21,949 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) Director Eric Singer sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $347,891.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,361.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Eric Singer sold 80,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Eric Singer sold 135,691 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $2,005,512.98.

On Monday, May 9th, Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Eric Singer sold 116,535 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,758,513.15.

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,045. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.94. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

