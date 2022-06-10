Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 840.4% in May

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 840.4% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EBKDY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.49. 298,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,926. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBKDY. BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($45.16) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($51.61) to €47.00 ($50.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($38.71) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

