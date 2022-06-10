Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 840.4% in May

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 840.4% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EBKDY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.49. 298,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,926. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $25.97.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
