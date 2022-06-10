Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GMBLP)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 19.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

