Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,661. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $292.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

