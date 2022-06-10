ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.71. 11,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter worth $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

