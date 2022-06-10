ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.24). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ESSA Pharma.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $146,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,990,714 shares in the company, valued at $29,195,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 524,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 851,612 shares during the last quarter.

EPIX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 77,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,454. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

About ESSA Pharma (Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.