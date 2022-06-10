Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $22.32 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

