Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Short Interest Down 92.1% in May

Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the May 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ELVAF remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.12. Evolva has a 12-month low of 0.09 and a 12-month high of 0.24.
About Evolva (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolva (ELVAF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evolva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.