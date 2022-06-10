Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Short Interest Down 92.1% in May

Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the May 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ELVAF remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.12. Evolva has a 12-month low of 0.09 and a 12-month high of 0.24.

Get Evolva alerts:

About Evolva (Get Rating)

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature-made polyphenol that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.