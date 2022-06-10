Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $173.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $206.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.72.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $7.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.99. 3,217,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $115.76 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.23.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

