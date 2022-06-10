Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.47 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

EXFY traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. 3,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

