Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) versus Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Financial Comparison

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Expro Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Expro Group and Hurricane Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hurricane Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Expro Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.95%. Given Expro Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Hurricane Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -16.28% -1.72% -1.26% Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Expro Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and Hurricane Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 1.81 -$131.89 million ($1.70) -8.01 Hurricane Energy $170.28 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hurricane Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group.

Summary

Expro Group beats Hurricane Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.